The Teller County Sheriff’s Office plans to open the entrances to the High Chateau and Highland Meadows subdivisions at 11 a.m. Friday.
They are the last two neighborhoods of the 1,423-acre burn area of the High Chateau fire to reopen.
Residents must have a vehicle pass to re-enter the evacuated area.
Others will be turned away, as Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said he wants to give people time to see the damage and get settled before the public is allowed into the neighborhoods.
The neighborhoods opening Friday are: Eagle Crest, Chateau West, Highland Meadows, Dome Rock Ranch, Chaparral Trail, Living Forest Estate, High Chateau Ranch, Sangre De Cristo View and Sunrise Ridge Ranch.
All county roads surrounding the fire are open to the public, including Teller County Road 1 and Teller County Road 11, the two main roads impacted by the flames.
Crews are still working on the fire, which started one week ago; as of Thursday night the blaze was 91 percent contained.
The fire did not grow overnight, the Type 1 Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team reported Friday morning.
Crews are still working to secure a small portion of the eastern perimeter and extinguish flare-ups throughout the area.
Rain and cooler temperatures Thursday afternoon and evening contributed to the progress, officials said. More rain is expected Friday.