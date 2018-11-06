Haven’t cast your ballot? Need a new one? Not a registered voter?
Here’s what you need to know now that it’s Election Day:
El Paso County residents still can register to vote and vote by visiting one of the county’s 28 Voter and Service Polling Centers, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Registered voters may drop off their completed ballots at a polling center, or at one of the county 24-hour drop-boxes, until the 7 p.m. Tuesday deadline. Don’t mail ballots, because they won’t arrive in time. For a full list of drop boxes and polling centers, visit epcvotes.com.
At the polling centers, registered voters also can get a ballot if they did not receive one or need a replacement. Ballot-marking machines also are available to help people with disabilities. Center locations include The Citadel and Chapel Hills malls, several local libraries and Department of Motor Vehicle offices, the Falcon Fire Protection District, the Fountain Police Department, Monument Town Hall and Manitou Springs City Hall.
Wait times can be lengthy at polling centers on Election Day, so plan accordingly. Because the ballot is more than two sheets long and includes a slew of candidates and 13 statewide questions, county election officials are encouraging voters to do their research before visiting a polling center if they plan to vote in-person.
Any voter who has submitted a ballot can confirm that it has been received by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at govotecolorado.com. The status might not have been updated, though, if the ballot was dropped off over the past two days, said Kristi Ridlen, a spokeswoman for the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Residents with last-minute election questions can seek answers at the county or state election websites, epcvotes.com and govotecolorado.com, by calling the county’s elections department at 575-8683 or by emailing elections@elpasoco.com.