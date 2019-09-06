The last-minute push to raise money for the recall effort targeting Gov. Jared Polis drew $10,000 in donations from groups aligned with House Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock.
The Colorado Liberty PAC, run by Neville's brother Joe, gave $5,000 on Aug. 13 to the Resist Polis PAC, one of two groups that circulated petitions in July and August in an effort to recall Polis.
The groups announced Friday that they didn't collect enough signatures to put Polis' future on the ballot.
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) donated $5,000 on Aug. 27 to the Resist Polis PAC. RMGO has long been aligned with the Neville family; Joe Neville is a former lobbyist for RMGO, and Patrick Neville stood alongside RMGO head Dudley Brown in May, announcing a lawsuit against the state to overturn House Bill 1177, the red flag law.
Take Back Colorado sent out fundraising emails for the recall effort, though recall organizers told Colorado Politics they had not received any money from those efforts. But when asked, Joe Neville said they would send any money raised through an Aug. 5 email to the recall groups. He did not respond when asked how much that was.
Take Back Colorado is operated by Values First Colorado, a 527 political committee controlled by Joe Neville. The group raises money to back Republicans for the state House. Values First has come under fire from Republicans inside and outside of the state House for allowing more than $300,000 to sit in the bank at the end of the 2018 election cycle instead of using it to fund GOP House races. House Republicans lost three seats in the 2018 election, giving Democrats a first-ever advantage, 41-24.
At the end of the 2018 election cycle, Colorado Liberty PAC, which donated the $5,000 to Resist Polis last month, had $152,000 left in the bank. The committee has since spent $92,550, with $82,000 going to Rearden Strategic, the political firm operated by Joe Neville.