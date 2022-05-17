A Las Animas city employee is facing accusations from the Bent County Sheriff’s Office of causing a fire that destroyed two residences in the county, and caused thousands of dollars in damages.

In an affidavit acquired by Gazette news partner KKTV, the Bent County Sheriff’s Office alleges 67-year-old Charles Gregory Champney, a code enforcement officer with the city of Las Animas, was responsible for causing the fire that began on April 12 while unlawfully burning at the Las Animas limb pile.

On April 11, the day before the fire, Champney contacted the Bent County Dispatch Center to ask if he could burn a limb pile, according to the affidavit. That request was denied because of a red flag warning in Bent County. On April 13, Bent County Sgt. William Williams found Champney burning at the Las Animas limb pile.

Following his investigation, Williams concluded that the fire could not have been started by natural sources of ignition, was incendiary in nature, and that it originated from the Las Animas limb pile.

“After walking the area and observing the fire indicators, we both came to the same conclusion that the area of origin was the Las Animas Limb Pile,” Williams wrote. “After considering all possible sources of ignition, we were able to rule out natural causes.”

The fire, which burned for several days, ultimately resulted in two residences being destroyed, a number of livestock being killed, and the town of Fort Lyon being evacuated. The Bent County Sheriff’s Office estimated that more than $380,000 in damages or losses were incurred, with that number likely to rise in the future as the valuation process isn't complete for all the affected parties.

As a result of the fire, Champney is accused of first-, second- and fourth-degree arson — all federal crimes — as well as misdemeanor firing woods and prairie and reckless endangerment violations.