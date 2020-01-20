Some of Colorado Springs' darkest secrets are being aired across the world. TV show "Homicide Hunter: Joe Kenda" takes viewers inside the city's most shocking and brutal homicides during the '70s, '80s and '90s to uncover the killers. Kenda narrates the investigations, drawing on his 20-year career with the Colorado Springs Police Department. As a lieutenant, Kenda's specialty was catching killers. Over his career, he solved 356 of 387 murders, boasting a 92 percent solve rate. His unscripted narration tells viewers how. "Reality is actually more interesting than fiction, and it's often more bizarre," Kenda said.