In one of Sierra Kenyon’s favorite memories of her grandfather, Larry Howard, his wife opened the refrigerator door and was stunned. Inside, wedged next to baby bottles, she saw a woman’s severed foot wearing a sandal.
“You should get your own refrigerator,” Kenyon’s grandmother suggested after making the grisly discovery in their Georgia home.
It wasn’t uncommon for the forensic scientist, who would later move to Colorado Springs and establish the city’s crime lab, to store evidence in his home as he made stops between crime scenes and the evidence lab.
Howard, commonly known as “Doc Howard,” died Jan. 3 in home hospice care. He was 91.
The foot, which Kenyon recalled was blown off after a man planted a bomb inside an oven in a failed murder plot, was one of many elements of her grandfather’s forensic career — one that included tying Wayne Williams to the slaying of two of the 28 victims in the the Atlanta Child Murders that occurred from 1979 to 1981.
Photos from crime scenes haunted Kenyon as a young girl, she said, but her admiration for her grandfather never dimmed.
“I would call him absolutely driven,” Kenyon said. “Good enough wasn’t good enough. He was insanely loving, insanely loyal.”
Howard grew up in Montana, and as soon as he was old enough, in 1945, he joined the Army Air Corps and trained to become a paratrooper for the 11th Airborne Division. He later became a medic on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.
After he was discharged, he returned to Montana, where he received his bachelor’s degree in microbiology and chemistry at the University of Montana, Kenyon said. In the summer months, to pay for college, he parachuted into the periphery of uncontrolled wildfires with the local fire department.
He declined a job offer from the CIA to parachute into North Korea during the Korean War and instead moved to Minneapolis where he received a PhD in biochemistry and pharmacology at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Kenyon said.
In 1956, he moved to Georgia, where he worked as the assistant director of the state’s crime lab. He was named the director and supervisor of the Medical Examiner’s Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation system 13 years later, Kenyon said.
It was “on a whim” and after a detective brought in boots covered in dirt from a crime scene that her grandfather decided to get a degree in geology from Georgia Southern University, she said.
Howard moved to Colorado Springs in 1990 and was hired as the police department's crime lab manager.
“As Colorado Springs grew rapidly, it became increasingly apparent that the Colorado Springs Police Department and local law enforcement needed to expand its forensic laboratory capabilities,” Mayor John Suthers said.
Howard was “instrumental in the process of establishing a metro lab in 1993, at a time that DNA analysis and other breakthroughs required new equipment and greater expertise,” Suthers said. “He was a great public servant."
Howard’s many honors include the American Bicentennial Research Institute Award in Recognition of Professional and Civil Attainment, Man of the Year by the District Attorney’s Association of Georgia, and the Briggs J. White Award for his “managerial excellence in forensic science.”
Howard’s honesty and commitment to bringing justice in the courtroom made him stand out, said Paul Paradis, a downtown gun shop owner.
The two met three decades ago when Howard went into Paradis’ shop hoping to learn more about guns.
“It got to the point where I said, 'Hey Doc, every week you are over here, I’m helping you for hours or days and I’ve never asked you for a penny. I want you to teach me something,' ” Paradis said.
Paradis started working criminal cases for the state’s public defender office after being recommended by Howard, and over the years the two would work hundred of cases either together or against each other.
“I can’t think of a better person to work with and learn from — in my entire life — than him," Paradis said.
Howard answered for the public defenders “just as easily and honestly” as he did for the law enforcement agencies, Paradis said. “He didn’t care who you were. He wanted you to understand science because he wanted to see justice done in the courtroom.”
Howard worked as an independent forensic science consultant until 2017, Kenyon said, although he never fully retired. Just days before his death, a lawyer called Howard asking for advice.
He was “endlessly curious” and “always liked new challenges,” Paradis said. Howard was an avid pilot and went on rafting adventures around the globe. He had an eclectic musical taste, preferring opera and classical genres.
Howard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elaine Howard, four children and six grandchildren.
Services will be open to the public and held from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Rd. Those who wish to attend can email his family at kenyonlh@gmail.com.