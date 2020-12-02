The Cameron Peak fire near Fort Collins — the largest wildfire in state history — was declared 100% contained Wednesday evening.
The record-setting blaze burned for 112 days, authorities said.
“We have all traveled a long road together; this evening, we breathe a collective sigh of relief with you. Rest well tonight,” a fire spokesman said at 7 p.m. on Inciweb, a fire information website.
Fueled by tinder-dry conditions and high winds, the 208,913-acre wildfire erupted Aug. 13 and destroyed 461 structures, including 42 primary homes, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office reported last month after wrapping up its damage survey. The cause remains under investigation.
More than 200 firefighters were involved in shoring up the last stretches of fire line as of Tuesday, when the blaze was considered 97% contained, according to Inciweb.
The announcement comes two days after authorities reported reaching full containment on the state’s second largest wildfire on record, the East Troublesome fire in Grand and Larimer counties, after nearly 50 days. It burned 193,812 acres and damaged hundreds of structures.
The two were among a succession of giant wildfires this summer that gave Colorado its worst fire season on record — the result of prolonged drought and extreme heat blamed on accelerating climate change. The pattern recurred across the western United States, where fires in several states burned hundreds of homes, collectively occupying thousands of firefighters.
The Pine Gulch fire north of Grand Junction — which sparked in late July — became the third largest fire in Colorado history before it was brought to heel in September.
All of the top 11 fires in state history have happened since 2002, authorities said.