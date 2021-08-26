A section of East Platte Avenue was closed Thursday afternoon, city officials said, after a large truck carrying a forklift failed to clear an overpass.
All directions of travel will be closed on Platte between North Wahsatch Avenue and North Prospect Street after the forklift on the truck struck the overpass of North El Paso Street, city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said.
The forklift, Zink said, was lifted too high on the truck and couldn’t clear the overpass.
Crews are assessing the damage to the road, Zink said, but it’s unclear how long the closure will last.
“It will last at least through rush hour today,” Zink said. “That’s a very conservative estimate."
No other crashes or injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Zink said drivers in the area should stay away or use detours that city crews were working to get posted.
