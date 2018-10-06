A large trash fire near I-25 north of Pueblo is sending up a smoke plume that can be seen for miles.
The fire at C&C Disposal on Quartz Street has produced flames reported to be as high as 44 feet, according to Pueblo County officials. There are currently no reported injuries.
The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. by a passerby. Pueblo West Fire initially responded and learned the fire was burning in a pile of outdoor trash on the north end of the Transfer Station. The fire spread to a nearby metal building that houses the recycling sorting center. The center is filled with materials including plastics and cardboard.
Heavy smoke and flames are expected to be visible throughout the day, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a health advisory due to the thick smoke in the area. Individuals with respiratory issues are asked to avoid the area. Residents in the area asked to keep their windows and doors closed.