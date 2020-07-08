More than $32,000 in cash, over 1,500 marijuana plants, two shotguns, two pistols and two scoped rifles were seized by law enforcement officers Wednesday during a multi-county investigation into the illegal growth and sale of marijuana, according to a police news release.
Joseph Vaquilar, 35, Javier Morejon, 65, and Robin Morejon, 55, were arrested on suspicion of growing and selling black market marijuana. The three suspects were charged with with offenses related to marijuana, a drug felony 1, and special drug offender — a drug felony 1.
The Teller County Narcotics Team, the Las Animas Sheriff's Office, the DEA, the Colorado State Patrol, and the Colorado Springs Police Department conducted three property searches during the 14-hour investigation spanning from Colorado Springs to Divide and Las Animas County in the far southern part of the state. The search in Colorado Springs found a large amount of marijuana being grown at 703 Arrawanna St.
The three individuals arrested are thought to be part of a group involved with the cultivation and distribution of illegal marijuana and marijuana concentrate throughout the US and other countries.
While marijuana is legalized in Colorado and several other states, the unauthorized production and sale of marijuana is considered a felony crime.
A $50,000 bond was set for each of the three suspects. Police are seeking others involved with the case.