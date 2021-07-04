A "large number" of mailboxes were broken into at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Police said the P.O. boxes were robbed overnight at the post office at 5001 Centennial Blvd. Several boxes were forced open and mail had been stolen from inside, police said.
As of Sunday afternoon, the number of affected boxes, as well as contact information for the owners of affected boxes, was unknown.
Anyone who suspects their P.O. box has been broken into should contact a postal service representative and police.
The investigation is ongoing in partnership with the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office.