Authorities arrested 14 people who they believe distributed about 90 pounds of drugs to patrons at bars in downtown Colorado Springs and in unincorporated El Paso County.
Detectives seized about 70 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of heroin, 4 pounds of cocaine and 3,100 fentanyl pills, the U.S. Attorney's office in Denver announced Monday. They also found about $140,000 in cash and 29 firearms, including pistols and semi-automatic rifles.
The joint investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the FBI began last year. Federal prosecutors say the 14 who were arrested are held in connection with the case.
Eight suspect names have been released: Jesse Santiago Anaya, Missael Leyva Castro, Cristian Diaz De Leon Beltran, Maria Ruiz Del Carmen Gutierrez, Fabian Perales, Jeff Skelton, Octavio Solis-Garcia and Daniel James Ingham.
Federal prosecutors did not say where the drugs were sold.