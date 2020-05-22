Significant proposed cuts to school programs by the state General Assembly's Joint Budget Committee didn’t come as a surprise to some Colorado Springs’ school districts, officials said Friday.
Though the committee’s final cut to balance the 2020-21 budget Thursday night could subtract up to $724 million, some districts, including Colorado Springs School District 11 and Academy School District 20, were planning for worse.
“The pandemic has really done damage to the budget — statewide and nationally. Clearly we are not alone in having to make cuts,” said Devra Ashby, a spokeswoman for District 11.
Since March, the district had been planning for five scenarios, from no cuts to deep ones.
A $724 million cut would equate to a loss of as much as $25 million for District 11, Ashby said.
“It’s still bad, but it is a relief from what we were thinking would be the worst case scenario. We were very concerned,” she said.
Though the district will receive slightly less than $6 million from the federal CARES Act, the cuts will likely be felt throughout the year, Ashby said.
Dipping too far into the school’s reserves is a concern, she said.
“Moving forward, I think there is going to be more discussion on how to replenish those funds for K-12 education because the state can’t continue to face these times and balance their budgets on the back of K-12,” she said.
A final vote on District 11’s budget is slated for June 24.
Academy District 20 had been preparing for a 10% budget cut, per guidance from the Colorado Department of Education, according to a memo sent to its staff Thursday night, before the JBC’s decision was made.
In the district’s proposed budget for 2020-21, there would be a $16 million cut for D-20 — the most significant one-year decrease in the district’s history, the memo stated.
While the cut would likely be felt for years to come, the district said in its memo that it would strive to keep the cuts from affecting the classroom, student programming and staff salaries and benefits.
“It is a relief to have additional clarity from the JBC about the financial situation for K-12,” said Academy District 20 Superintendent Tom Gregory. "While this is definitely not great news, it sounds slightly better than what we were assuming. We hope the recommendation of the JBC is respected and not revised by the legislative chambers as it proceeds through the process.”