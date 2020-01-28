Travel got a little rocky Monday in Colorado after a “large boulder the size of a small boulder” came crashing down on Highway 145 near Telluride.
The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a photograph of the 10,000-pound boulder that blocked the eastbound lane on highway 145. The photograph captioned “large boulder the size of a small boulder” went viral on Twitter with more than 6,000 replies, 28,000 retweets, and 147,000 likes.
Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020
One person replied “I don’t even know how to react to this. It’s like “Large mountain lion the size of a small mountain lion is attacking ppl. Be careful.” Another said, “Can we be sure that it is not a small boulder the size of a large boulder?” It’s clear there was definitely some confusion over the actual size of the boulder.
The boulder that fell onto Highway 145 at Silverpick Rd outside Telluride was approximately 4ftx4ftx4ft (64 cubic ft) and weighed about 10,000lbs. No injuries or vehicle damage. Eastbound lane blocked for about 30 mins until a snow plow was able to move the boulder off highway. pic.twitter.com/mpCF3JdsC8— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020
The closure, which lasted about 30 minutes on the eastbound lane of Highway 145, was in place at mile marker 78 at Silverpick Road. The highway has since reopened. Here’s a look at where it’s located on the map.
Rockslides occasionally occur on mountain highways around the state. Just this past summer, an 8.5 million-pound boulder rolled nearly 2,000 feet onto Highway 145 between Cortez and Telluride. Officials made the call to reroute traffic around the massive-size boulder instead of spending $1.5 million to destroy it. It was turned into a new state landmark and dubbed “Memorial Rock.”