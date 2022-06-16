A trash truck burning at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road caused lane closures Thursday afternoon.

Traffic was impacted between Academy Park Loop and Airport Road with full and partial closures in the area. All lanes have since reopened as of 2 p.m. according to Colorado Springs police.

Firefighters are on the scene to control the blaze and remove trash from the burning truck, according to a Tweet from CSFD.

CSPD has also reported a traffic crash southbound in the 2700 block of South Adademy, south of Astrozon Boulevard. Lane blockage is unknown at this time.