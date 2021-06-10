crash photo

Crash scene photo courtesy CDOT.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 out of Castle Rock reopened after a rollover accident clogged the roadway for nearly an hour, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

The rollover accident between exits 172 Upper Lake Gulch Road delayed traffic to stop-and-go speeds starting around 9:55 a.m., according to to tweets from the agency.

Gazette news partner KKTV also reported that northbound I-25 lanes were impacted by another crash. 

