Northbound 8th Street and the left lane of southbound 8th Street in Colorado Springs are back open after a hazmat investigation at the post office Thursday morning.
Officials determined that the suspicious powder found in a package was a pre-workout supplement, Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Captain Brian Vaughn told Gazette news partner KKTV.
The hazmat was initially reported just after 7:15 a.m. and closed 8th Street between Arcturus and Brookside for three hours.
Two people were hospitalized for observation, said police Lt. Howard Black. The rest of the post office staff was evacuated and held on a city bus while the investigation was completed.