Several lanes are closed at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive following a five-car, officer-involved collision, police say.

Colorado Springs police responded to an assault in progress around 9:40 a.m. when a marked CSPD cruiser with activated emergency light and sirens collided with another vehicle, according to police. Momentum from the crash carried both vehicles into additional traffic.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team is investigating the incident. Only northbound traffic on Circle Drive is open at the intersection. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.