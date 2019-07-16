One lane of northbound Interstate 25 will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday near the East Greenland Road interchange, where work on "the Gap" is commencing, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
Crews will be transforming the single-lane box culvert to a full two-lane underpass, CDOT said in a news release. They'll also create a wildlife crossing north of East Greenland Road. And drivers on the completed crossover can expect a significant grade change.
"Stay the course, but plan a little extra time to get to your destination," the release says. "Slow down, stay alert and watch for crews."
The $350 million South Gap project to widen I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock is expected to be completed in 2022.