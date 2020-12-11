More lane closures along U.S. 24 between Falcon Highway and New Meridian Road loom next week as work moves forward on a project that will improve access in Falcon.
Single-lane closures along east- and westbound U.S. 24 between Falcon Highway and New Meridian Road are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Work will begin in the eastbound lane in the mornings and will switch the westbound lane in the afternoons.
Crews with HEI Civil will level asphalt pavement during the lane closures.
The work is part of an $11 million project that will connect New Meridian Road to U.S. 24 and extend it to Falcon Highway, creating a signalized intersection at New Meridian Road and U.S. 24. Access into and out of the Old Meridian Road and U.S. 24 intersection will be converted to right-turn only. A Park-n-Ride facility south of U.S. 24 adjacent to New Meridian and Old Meridian roads will also be constructed.
Drivers should use caution when traveling through the work zone and be prepared to stop when indicated by flaggers. There will be no speed or vehicle restrictions in the single-lane closure work zone.
The project is scheduled to be completed next summer.