Scheduled projects as part of the Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project are shown on this map. As part of pre-construction work on the I-25 Safety and Efficiency Improvements component of the project (No. 3 on this map), single-lane closures of north- and southbound I-25 are scheduled for the weeks of Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Project map courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation)