Lane closures along Interstate 25 will begin next week as crews conduct emergency paving operations in a project that will improve access to Fort Carson, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced Friday.
Single-lane closures along north- and southbound I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the weeks of Nov. 1 and Nov. 8.
During the closures, crews will fill potholes and make repairs along this stretch of I-25, transportation officials said in a news release. Speeds will be reduced to 55 mph and no work will take place on Fridays and weekends.
Paving work is expected to be complete Nov. 20. The work is weather and temperature dependent and cannot be applied until conditions are dry, the release said.
It's part of $159 million in roadwork around Pikes Peak region bases. It will also help prevent about 35 deaths and more than 100,000 motor vehicle-related injuries in the 20 years after they are finished, Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew previously told The Gazette.
Other improvements in this segment include the replacement of two bridges over South Academy Boulevard, which accommodate more than 65,000 vehicles a day; shoulder widening; median barrier installation; and concrete pavement overlay from south of the Santa Fe Avenue interchange to the South Academy Boulevard interchange. Crews will also install an I-25 southbound deceleration lane at the Highway 16 interchange, according to the project website.
Other plans include improvements on a roughly 9-mile section of Highway 94 from Highway 24 to Enoch Road; widening 1 ½ miles of South Academy Boulevard from the I-25 interchange to the Milton Proby Parkway approach; and realigning and widening Charter Oak Ranch Road.
Funding includes $108 million from the state, $18 million from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant and $31.1 million from El Paso County.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2022, according to the project website.