Drivers should expect upcoming lane closures on Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway early next week as crews prepare to begin the long-awaited reconstruction of the major northern Colorado Springs intersection.
Crews will close a single southbound lane on Powers Boulevard between Research Parkway and Woodmen Road beginning 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday, a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation states.
A similar closure will occur on northbound Powers Boulevard between Research Parkway and Woodmen Road beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, the release said.
There will also be double lane closures on east- and westbound Research Parkway between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday, and again from 7 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.
Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph on Powers Boulevard and to 35 mph on Research Parkway during the closures, the release said. Motorists should expect delays.
The estimated $43.6 million “shovel ready” reconstruction project will turn the heavily trafficked crossing into a “diverging diamond interchange” similar to the one at Fillmore Street and Interstate 25, with vehicles on Research Parkway crossing to the opposite side at a traffic light so left-turning drivers don’t have to cross oncoming traffic to reach Powers. Powers Boulevard would run above Research with no stoplight.