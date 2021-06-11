Construction crews will close lanes on two major Colorado Springs thoroughfares next week ahead of the Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway interchange reconstruction, transportation officials announced Friday.
Sunday through Tuesday, between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and again from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. June 18, single lane closures will affect northbound Powers Boulevard between Briargate Parkway and Woodmen Road. Also Sunday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 6 a.m., drivers can expect single lane closures on southbound Powers Boulevard between Briargate Parkway and Woodmen Road, officials said.
Sunday through Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. crews will close the westbound left and right turn lanes, as well as the eastbound right turn lane, on Research Parkway between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive.
On Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. crews will close the westbound left lane, the westbound left turn lane, the eastbound double left lane and the eastbound left turn lane on Research Parkway between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive.
From 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday, drivers can expect double right lane closures along northbound Powers Boulevard, and left lane closure on Powers between Woodmen Road and Research Parkway. Crews will close the right and left lanes on Powers Boulevard between Woodmen Road and Research Parkway from 9 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. June 18.
Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph on Powers Boulevard and to 35 mph on Research Parkway during the work, transportation officials said. Motorists should expect delays. The work is weather-dependent.
The closures will allow Kramer North America crews to remove existing light structures, install temporary lighting, locate utilities and shift traffic to open work areas before construction begins on the roughly $43 million project, according to a news release.
The project will turn the heavily trafficked crossing into what's known as a “diverging diamond interchange” similar to the one at Fillmore Street and Interstate 25, with vehicles on Research Parkway crossing to the opposite side at a traffic light so left-turning drivers don’t have to cross oncoming traffic. Powers Boulevard would run above Research with no traffic light.