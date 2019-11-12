DENVER — When a group of exotic sports car fanatics made its way through Colorado earlier this month, one of them posted a shocking picture of a warning from a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper for traveling 190 mph in a 65 mph zone.

“Some people get away with murder driving on Corsa America Rally,” the post from Thomas Heinrichs, the founder and owner of Corsa America Rally, read. The post contained a partial picture of the warning.

After receiving several news tips about it, 9NEWS filed an open records request with the CSP and got a copy of the warning, written on Nov. 2 to a man named James Teague from Oklahoma.

The warning slip doesn't provide an exact location.

CSP spokesman Trooper Joshua Lewis told 9NEWS that CSP administration contacted Master Trooper Wright, who wrote the ticket. According to Wright, he didn't catch Teague excessively speeding, Lewis said.

“One-ninety in a 65 did not happen,” Lewis said. “We had a motorist request essentially a memento from a trooper that he made contact with, not on any type of traffic stop – he was asking for directions."

In a YouTube video, Teague is seen bragging about the incident on an online show.

