Three Lakewood schools were locked down Monday after reports of shots fired near West Jewell Avenue and South Harlan Circle, police said.
This is still an active situation and very dangerous. Reverse 911 calls going out to the area. SHELTER IN PLACE for residents everyone else STAY AWAY PLEASE. https://t.co/iFs7R7Nmv5— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 11, 2019
Area homes also were ordered to shelter in place.
No one was shot, but the situation was ongoing, 9News reported.
Lasley Elementary School, Alameda International and Great Work Montessori School were on lockout.