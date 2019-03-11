cop lights.jpg

Three Lakewood schools were locked down Monday after  reports of shots fired near West Jewell Avenue and South Harlan Circle, police said.

Area homes also were ordered to shelter in place.

No one was shot, but the situation was ongoing, 9News reported.

Lasley Elementary School, Alameda International and Great Work Montessori School were on lockout.

