Lake Pueblo State Park’s Rock Canyon Swim Beach reopened Thursday after shutting down last week because of high bacteria levels in the water.
"Repeated tests show the water quality has returned to an acceptable level," Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region tweeted Thursday.
According to CPW and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment rules, the area must be shut down any time a test sample shows greater than 235 E. coli per 100 milliliters of water.
The beach is the only area of the lake where swimming is allowed. The cause of the high bacteria levels has not been determined, but it's believed to be related to high runoff from snowmelt and heavy rains.