BASALT — Just shy of 20 days after it was first reported, the Lake Christine fire burning near Basalt has consumed nearly 11,500 acres, according to InciWeb.
Once 57 percent contained, its containment was lowered to just 32 percent Sunday. Updated numbers suggest the fire that began on July 3 has scorched 11,492 acres.
The Lake Christine fire moved into heavy, beetle-killed fuels Saturday and produced a very large smoke column. The fire has pushed mostly to the north, creating new spot fires short distances ahead of the fire and establishing in thick stands of heavy mixed conifer.