Grammy Award-winning country group Lady A has postponed their "Request Line Tour" and upcoming concert at the Colorado State Fair.

The group, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, was scheduled to perform Sept. 2 at the Pueblo festival. They will now play Sept. 1, 2023. Tickets for the new show will go on sale Dec. 1.

They announced their tour postponement via Twitter earlier Thursday: "We're proud to say that Charles (Kelley) has embarked on a journey to sobriety, so right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."

Kelley sings and plays guitar in the trio.

The State Fair is looking for a replacement act.

Lady A ticket holders can keep their tickets for next year's show, or get a full refund at point of purchase if requested by Nov. 30. Those who bought tickets through the State Fair website will receive an email to request a refund. Refunds for cash purchases can be done at the State Fair box office. Call 719-404-2071 or go online to etix.com or coloradostatefair.com.