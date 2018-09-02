Sunday| Update 9:30 p.m.
Sunday | Update 7:13 a.m.
Balloons will not be launching Sunday morning due to high winds. There will be a static display of balloons instead. All vendors and other entertainment will continue as scheduled.
Sunday | Update 6:40 a.m.
Balloons were placed on a 30-minute hold Sunday morning. Vendors are still open.
Saturday |Update: 8:40 p.m.
According to reports, pilots did not inflate their balloons Saturday night due to weather conditions, though Labor Day Liftoff organizers still went ahead with what is called a "candlestick glow"—when pilots send flames into the air by firing off their burners.
---
Inclement weather briefly closed the field at Memorial Park at about 5:30 Saturday during the evening's Labor Day Lift Off events.
Saturday morning's Lift Off events, which started at about 6 a.m. Saturday, featured balloons and vendors and went off without a hitch.
Because storms are in the forecast, those planning to attend the festival this weekend should continue to check for updates before heading out to the park.
To sign up for Labor Day Lift Off alerts, text Liftoff18 to 888-777.
The Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival runs through Monday morning. Check out the schedule of events below: