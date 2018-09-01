Closings
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): Buses run on Sunday schedule Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal office closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak Library District branches closed Monday.
Postal Service: No mail service and office closed Monday.
Public schools: Closed Monday.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday.
Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.
Road conditions and other information
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info
Events
Sunday and Monday
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off — 7 a.m. lift off, Sunday and Monday, 7:30 p.m. Balloon Glow, Sunday, Memorial Park, 1605 Pikes Peak Ave.; coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com.
Victor Celebrates the Arts — Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Victor Elks Lodge, Victor; victorcelebrates thearts.org, 689-5836.
Commonwheel Labor Day Art Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com/festival.