Kyle Hybl this week will replace his father as CEO of the El Pomar Foundation, one of Colorado's largest philanthropic organizations with nearly $600 million in assets.
The leadership change — the foundation's first in more than 45 years — will be effective Friday.
Bill Hybl, Kyle's father, will remain as chairman of El Pomar after leading the foundation since 1973, when he was hired as vice president and executive director. He has overseen more than $500 million in grants, the largest of which enabled construction of The Broadmoor World Arena, and played a key role in selling a majority interest in The Broadmoor hotel in 1988 to Oklahoma Publishing Co. He also served twice as president of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Kyle Hybl has been El Pomar's chief operating officer since 2013 and recently completed his second six-year term on the University of Colorado Board of Regents. He joined the foundation as general counsel in 2000 after serving 5½ years as a judge advocate for the Air Force. He holds bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Colorado Boulder.
"We are excited about the next generation of leaders at El Pomar," Foundation Vice Chairman William Ward said in a news release. "The Board of Trustees and El Pomar staff wish to extend our deepest gratitude to Bill Hybl, who has led El Pomar with poise and passion since joining the Foundation 45 years ago."
The leadership change came as El Pomar announced a series of promotions, including Matt Carpenter adding chief operating officer title to his executive vice president title.
Kyle Hybl also serves as chairman of Police Foundation of Colorado Springs and corporate secretary for Junior Achievement USA. Additionally, he serves on the boards of the American Council of Young Political Leaders, the Broadmoor World Arena, the Denver-based human resources nonprofit Employers Council, the Exponential Impact technology accelerator and the National Cybersecurity Center.
Bill Hybl joined El Pomar after he was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 1972. He also served as special counsel to President Ronald Regan in 1981. President George W. Bush appointed Bill Hybl in 2001 as U.S. representative to the 56th General Assembly of the United Nations. He also was chairman of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems from 2003-2009. He continues to serve as chairman of the U.S. Olympic Endowment and also was a member of the International Olympic Committee from 2000-2002.
Broadmoor founder Spencer Penrose and his wife, Julie Penrose, started El Pomar in 1937 with an initial gift of $21 million and took over ownership of the iconic hotel after his death two years later. She died in 1956. The foundation makes grants totaling more than $22 million a year and also operates the historic Penrose House as a free conference center for nonprofits and government agencies.
Carpenter joined El Pomar in 1999 as part of El Pomar's fellowship program and has been promoted several times and now supervises El Pomar's grants program. He is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate with a degree in political science and also has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Other promotions and staff additions at El Pomar include:
• Devanie Helman was promoted to vice president of the foundation's fellowship program and is the senior staff member for El Pomar's north region. She joined the foundation in 2012 as part of its fellowship program. She has a bachelor's degree in sociology and psychology from the University of Denver and a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
• Dave Miller was promoted to associate vice president and supervises the foundation's information technology operations. He joined El Pomar in 2015 as a contract employee and was hired full-time in 2016.
• Kaitlin Johnson was promoted to associate vice president. She is deputy director of the regional partnerships program and is the senior staff member for the foundation's high country and central peaks regions. She joined El Pomar in 2015 as part of its fellowship program.
• Julia Lawton was named director of communications after spending nearly three years on loan to the U.S. Olympic Museum. She started with El Pomar in 2015 as part of its fellowship program.
• Diane Riggenbach was hired as an investment specialist after working 13 years with UBS Financial Services.
• Eleanor Martinez joined El Pomar as executive assistant for Carpenter and Kyle Hybl. She previously worked for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and the Colorado Thirty Group.
• Samantha Kroll was hired as assistant curator of the Penrose Heritage Museum after completing a degree in anthropology and museum studies at UCCS.