As many in Colorado Springs gear ed up for New Year’s Eve festivities Saturday evening, the In-Balance Wellness Center on 2820 E. Pikes Peak Ave. prepared for its celebration in honor of the sixth night of Kwanzaa.
Anthony Young, president and CIO of the Kuumba Cultural Collective, welcomed friends to the center with a boisterous “Habari gani,” which is the Swahili term for “What is the news?”
Gatherers responded with “Kuumba,” which means creativity, and is the principle of Kwanzaa being celebrated on the sixth night.
The holiday of Kwanzaa was founded in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a professor and chairman of Black studies at California State University.
“He wanted to create a celebration that Black people can come together and actually celebrate the good, and best of what it means to be of African descent,” Young said.
Described by Young as a holiday of “culture encompassing history,” the celebration revolves around one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).
The seven principles represent the seven children present at early celebrations.
This is Young’s 33rd year leading the annual Colorado Springs citywide Kwanzaa celebration since he founded the event alongside Tyrone Charles in 1989.
Young and Charles met while working together as members of the Denver-Rocky Mountain Association of Black Psychologists.
For years, Young and Charles celebrated Kwanzaa together with their families at home.
They extended their family’s celebration to the community to “raise the level of consciousness regarding the rich legacy of the values and culture of people of African descent,” according to the organization’s website.
“Prior to the starting of the citywide Kwanzaa celebration, there were really no Black cultural celebrations taking place. These are our efforts to get people out and increase their level of cultural competence,” Young said.
Saturday night, Young was joined by Leona Abdullah-Ward, owner of the In-Balance Wellness center.
Together, they began the ceremony by partaking in a drum circle.
The two smiled at each other as the room filled with booming percussive beats, and gatherers nodded their heads to the rhythm.
Young’s infectious energy flooded the room.
“If you really want to understand people, you have to understand their history, and their mythology. If you begin to understand those two things, everything else begins to make a lot more sense in terms of why people believe and act in the way that they do,” Young said.
“But if you don’t have that psycho-social-historical perspective, we just simply get boxed into our indoctrination.
“I tell people rather than think outside the box, throw the damn box away. Because a box confines our ability to really comprehend the totality of the existence that we live in. So we just have to be blind to it and not just think within the constructs that people have designed for us, because it’s much, much, bigger than that.”