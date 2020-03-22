Kroger, King Soopers to provide employee bonuses, expand emergency leave guidelines

The supermarket industry is one of, if not the most, essential areas of business around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. With an ever increasing supply-and-demand imbalance, grocery stores have been taking steps to adjust and withstand this unprecedented time.

Kroger, the retail company that operates Colorado-based King Soopers, took such a measure Saturday by announcing they will provide one-time employee appreciation bonuses. Full-time employees will receive $300, and $150 will be awarded to part-time associates.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Steve Burnham, president of King Soopers, in a statement Saturday. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”

Employees who were hired before March 1 will receive the bonuses on April 3. The payments will go to "every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate," the statement reads.

Kroger also announced it will be expanding its guidelines on emergency leave, allowing employees two weeks' standard pay "for associates diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to COVID-19," according to the statement.

"We believe that by expanding our emergency leave guidelines, more of our associates can feel certain knowing that if their health is affected by or if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, they will be supported while they stay at home and recover," said Tim Massa, Kroger senior vice president and chief people officer.