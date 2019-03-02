Supermarket chain Kroger, which last year banned Visa credit cards in its Food Co. stores, is expanding its ban to 250 Smith's Food & Drug Store locations in seven states.
A division of Cincinnati-based Kroger, Smith's has 142 supermarkets and 108 fuel centers in Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and Arizona that will no longer accept Visa credit cards starting April 3.
Kroger, the nation's largest grocer, banned Visa credit cards in August at its Foods Co. stores in California to save on fees paid to Visa to process credit-card purchases.
For more on this story visit USAToday.com.