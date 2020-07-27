DISH network programming is currently not broadcasting Scripps local TV stations, which include news channels such as KOAA, according to a media release from Scripps.
Scripps and DISH failed to reach an agreement for a new distribution contract after five months of negotiations. Scripps argues it has been advocating for standard prices and terms but that DISH has pushed for off-market contract terms.
“After nearly five months of negotiating with DISH, our parent company, Scripps, is disappointed it has not been able to reach a resolution with DISH for a new distribution agreement," said KOAA5 vice president and general manager Evan Pappas. "We hope DISH will recognize the importance of our programming to its customers so we can continue to serve our viewers and the community we love. In the meantime, DISH customers can still find our programming over the air and on over-thetop services.”
Until an agreement is reached, Scripps programming will not longer be broadcast on DISH. Other options for watching Scripps programming such as KOAA news include, internet streaming services, over-the-air antenna, websites and mobile apps.
DISH did not immediately respond to The Gazette for comment.