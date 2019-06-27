A man carrying a gun who ran into a North Wahsatch Avenue home after crashing into a nearby telephone pole Thursday afternoon was found dead following an hourslong standoff with police, a local TV station reported.
No information has been released on the man's identity or how he died.
The standoff began around 2 p.m. Police sent an Emergency Notification Service message to residents in the 1700 block of North Wahsatch Avenue in the Patty Jewett neighborhood advising them to stay indoors and lock windows and doors.
Around 8 p.m., KOAA TV reported that police had entered the home and found the man dead.
According to KOAA, there was an elderly woman in the home when the gunman ran in, but she walked out unharmed.