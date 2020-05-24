The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident Sunday in southwest Colorado Springs in which a man died after going “limp” during a struggle with several officers.
Colorado Springs police were summoned to intervene in a dispute between neighbors in 2700 block of Ashgrove Street in which one of them brandished a knife, authorities said.
When police attempted to arrest the man who threatened his neighbor, he resisted, leading one of the officers to hit him with a Taser. The Taser strike wasn’t “effective,” said El Paso County sheriff's Sgt. Deborah Mynatt, and the struggle continued until the man went limp.
“We don’t know what kind of maneuvers or physical force (were involved) outside of that one taser use,” Mynatt said.
Five officers were involved in the arrest, and all were placed on administrative leave.
The death will be investigated by the Sheriff's Office as a neutral agency, which is customary whenever deadly force is used by a law enforcement officer.