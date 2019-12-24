King Soopers at Uintah Gardents Shopping Center
Photo by Jerry Herman

Several shoppers described frenzies at King Soopers grocery stores on Christmas Eve after the company experienced a temporary glitch with its credit and debit card system.

Many people shared their frustrations on Twitter, warning others that the stores were only accepting cash during a time when many were rushing to get last-minute holiday supplies.

One shopper said on Twitter that they were stuck at the store for two hours. Some said customers were yelling at the employees and compared the scene to "an apocalyptic event." 

An employee at the King Soopers in the Uintah Gardens Shopping Center confirmed Tuesday that the system was down briefly and lines quickly grew.

Though short-lived, the glitch caused chaos in many stores, people said on Twitter. 

A spokeswoman for Kroger, which owns King Soopers, did not immediately return a request for comment. It is unclear how many stores were affected or what caused the glitch, but reports indicate was a malfunction for Kroger across the U.S. A store manager in Houston said it was a nationwide outage.

Kroger has 143 food stores in Colorado and 97 convenience stores, including King Soopers, City Market and Loaf ‘N Jug, according to its website. Nationwide, it has more than 4,000 stores, predominately in the Midwest and southern United States.

King Soopers stories also experienced problems, according to a Denver Post report.

