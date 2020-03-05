While COVID-19 has yet to show up in Colorado, concern over the coronavirus has prompted a number of Coloradans to start prepping for the worst case scenario.
Grocery stores around the state are starting to see shortages of come products including hand sanitizer, toilet paper and various medicines, as well as certain foods.
King Soopers issued a statement on its website:
“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per order.”
Some Gazette and OutThere Colorado readers have reported long lines at local grocery stores and vacant shelves where now-high-demand products were once displayed. In one case last weekend, paper products including toilet paper and paper towels were essentially sold out at the Costco just off North Nevada Avenue.
Concern over COVID-19 continues, with the number of cases growing in the United States. At least 11 people have died in the United States (10 in Washington, 1 in California) as of Wednesday morning because of the virus with the virus that's been confirmed in 17 states.