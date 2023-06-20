King Soopers in Southeast Colorado Springs is temporarily closed due to the discovery of asbestos in the building, according to a company press release.

In an email Tuesday morning, both King Soopers and the City Market corporate office released a statement, confirming the store’s closure due to possible asbestos contamination.

“King Soopers is proactively addressing this situation and has hired independent experts,” officials said in the Tuesday press release, “Additionally, King Soopers is working in full cooperation with the appropriate state agencies including the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment who are aiding in the evaluation and guiding future action.”

The carcinogenic contamination at the store, located at 2910 S Academy Boulevard, was discovered amid testing during recent remodeling efforts.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“The store will remain closed until there is full confidence that all concerns have been addressed. At King Soopers the safety of associates and customers is a top priority. The company is committed to providing a safe shopping experience and will provide updated information as it becomes available.”

In the meantime, store officials are encouraging patrons to utilize store locations at Uintah and 19th Street, Cheyenne Meadows and Highway 115, or Constitution and Marksheffel.