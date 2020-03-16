Grocery store chains across Colorado are trying to stop shoppers from “panic buying.” Among them is King Soopers.
On Sunday, King Soopers told 9NEWS there is no reason for people to be alarmed because they have an entire warehouse – that spans nearly 20 acres – filled with supplies to restock the chain’s 153 stores.
King Soopers’ corporate affairs manager Jessica Trowbridge said people are buying things faster than they can keep the shelves full.
“The reason the stores are empty is we’ve just seen an increased amount of customer traffic in our stores grabbing those items up just as quickly as we’re putting them into the store,” Trowbridge said.
She said King Soopers restocks daily and they're far from running out of groceries.
