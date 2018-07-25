Two people were killed and three people — including an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy — were injured in a wreck on U.S. 24 east of Falcon, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The three-vehicle crash was reported between Elbert and Stapleton roads shortly before 2 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.
A westbound 2013 Chevy sedan was passing a 2008 Lincoln pickup when it “clipped” an eastbound dump truck, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said.
The dump truck then smashed into the pickup.
Two people from the pickup were killed, Lewis said.
Two people from the dump truck were hospitalized with severe injuries, and the deputy, who was in a sedan, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
U.S. 24 was closed for hours in both directions.
The Gazette