One person was killed and two were injured in a crash early Friday on Colorado 115, about six miles north of Penrose, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
A northbound Chevrolet Suburban drifted into the southbound lanes about 1 a.m. and collided head-on with a Toyota Tundra heading south, killing the Chevy driver.
The Toyota driver, Penrose resident Kelly Oglesby, 62, and his passenger were taken to a Colorado Springs hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.
Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, the State Patrol said.
Troopers closed the highway between County Road 45 and Barrett Road for about 4½ hours to investigate. The road reopened about 6:15 a.m.