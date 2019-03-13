Colorado Springs police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday.
Police have detained one person of interest, but little information has been released.
An unidentified man succumbed to injuries from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on-scene in an apartment unit. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 4600 block of Winewood Village Drive about 8:30 p.m. The Windwood Village apartments are near Oro Blanco Drive and Barnes Road.
The man's death will be the third homicide of 2019 if the El Paso County coroner confirms the homicide.