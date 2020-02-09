Police said a man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Colorado Springs. 

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs police responded to the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, near Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road, for a reported shooting and found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified. Further details were not immediately provided by police. 

Anyone with information, or who is a witness to the shooting, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

