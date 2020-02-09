Police said a man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Colorado Springs.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs police responded to the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, near Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road, for a reported shooting and found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim has not been identified. Further details were not immediately provided by police.

Anyone with information, or who is a witness to the shooting, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Mallard & Chelton in #ColoradoSprings. Investigators have Mazatlan Circle blocked with crime tape. We’re working to learn more information on scene. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/UVQH4vFkuP — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) February 10, 2020

RELATED COVERAGE: