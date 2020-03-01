Two drivers were killed on I-70 in Kansas Saturday evening in separate crashes that were both linked to the funeral procession for veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton.
The first crash involved a member of the Patriot Guard who lost control of his motorcycle and was hit by a car, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
"[The rider] was traveling eastbound on I-70 and for an unknown reason lost control and laid the motorcycle over," Kansas Highway Patrol said in their crash log regarding the collision. "Vehicle two was traveling eastbound behind [the motorcycle] and struck the driver."
The rider was identified as 65-year-old Lennie Riedel of Kansas.
The second crash happened just 10 minutes later when an 81-year-old driver, who was not part of the procession, tried to go around the traffic diversion on the interstate that had been set up to keep vehicles away from the original motorcycle crash. He has been identified as Carl Silvrants of Virginia.
