WESTMINSTER — Authorities in suburban Denver say two people have died and at least nine others were injured after a fire at an apartment building.
Westminster Fire Department Lt. Jeromy Hill says the fire began early Sunday morning at the building, which is called the Westbury Apartments and located about 15 miles north of Denver. Hill says 10 people were taken to hospitals for treatment; one of those people died.
He says the other fatality was discovered at the scene on Sunday morning.
Hill says the cause is under investigation. Names of those who died have not been released.
Fire officials said residents were trying to escape when they arrived at the 69-unit building around 2:30 a.m. They said several people jumped from second or third-story units before firefighters arrived.