One person died Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs.
The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. Sunday near the Pikes Peak International Raceway exit (122). One of the drivers died at the scene. Colorado State Patrol confirms the surviving driver was a state trooper. The trooper was reportedly trapped inside their vehicle after the collision.
State Patrol did not provide any information on the trooper's injuries.
Despite happening in State Patrol's jurisdiction, the Colorado Springs Police Department was called to investigate the crash as an outside agency due the trooper's involvement. The investigation and crash cleanup forced lane closures on the interstate Sunday night, but all lanes were reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
