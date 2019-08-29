Two people died in a fiery motorcycle crash Thursday in northern Colorado Springs — a tragic continuation of Colorado's "100 Deadliest Days" that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Colorado Springs police reported that a motorcycle traveling east on East Woodmen Road crashed into a Jeep that was turning right onto southbound Vincent Road. The impact flipped the Jeep on its side and caused the motorcycle to catch fire.
Both the motorcycle driver and passenger died immediately, police said. Both were wearing helmets.
Police reported that the motorcycle was speeding before it collided with the Jeep. The Jeep's driver was treated and released at a local hospital.
Last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported that "more fatal crashes happen on Colorado roads during the three months between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year."
The "100 Deadliest Days" are largely due to more cars on the road, an increase in motorcyclists and teen drivers and a historic increase in impaired driving, according to CDOT.
On Thursday, all lanes of East Woodmen Road were closed until about 5 p.m., police reported.
CDOT data shows that at least 12 people have died in Colorado Springs since Memorial Day. Thursday's victims are the 31st and 32nd traffic fatalities for the city this year. Police reported Thursday that the 30th fatality was identified as 54-year-old John Park, who was hit by a vehicle five days ago.
A resident who lives near the crash site said that the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Vincent Drive is notorious for red-light runners.
"They want to try to make (the Woodman Road) light as they get off the interstate … " she said. "People get angry and impatient."
Police said Wednesday that a red-light camera will be turned on at a third Colorado Springs intersection next week.
The camera, which will start monitoring red-light runners Sept. 1, is at the northbound approach of Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, about five miles south from where Thursday's crash happened.
At the scene of a double fatal crash at Woodmen and I-25. You can see the motorcycle charred, and on its side from here. The jeep is on its side as well. Stay tuned for updates @csgazette pic.twitter.com/Fx0xYQgtWO— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) August 29, 2019