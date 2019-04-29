The four people who were killed in Thursday's fiery crash on Interstate 70 were identified Sunday evening by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The victims are:
Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson, Colorado
William Bailey, 67, of Arvada, Colorado
Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, of Denver, Colorado
Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada Colorado
Politano’s wife, Cathi, told 9NEWS that her husband was the Executive Vice President for casino development company Jacobs Entertainment. He was also a graduate of Wheatridge High School.
Lakewood police said all four were in separate cars and alone when a semi-truck carrying lumber crashed into them Thursday afternoon.
At least six others were injured in the crash that involved 24 passenger vehicles and four semi-trucks. According to an arrest affidavit, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, of Houston, Texas, told investigators that the brakes on his semi failed just before the accident. Aguilera-Mederos appeared before a judge Saturday morning for his first advisement where his bond was set at $400,000.