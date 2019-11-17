A man and two women were killed in a rollover crash involving several vehicles Sunday in El Paso County east of Colorado Springs, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Three other people were injured in the crash about 3 p.m. at Space Village Avenue and Marksheffel Road, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. They were taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to State Patrol, the 75-year-old female driver of a Honda CR-V was westbound on Space Village and ran a stop sign. The CR-V collided with a northbound Ford F150 and a southbound Jeep Cherkoee on Marksheffel.

The CR-V rolled, killing the driver and two passengers, a 57-year-old woman and 58-year-old man.

KKTV said a State Patrol spokesman described the crash as an "extremely violent collision at a high rate of speed."

The crash is still under investigation, though speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash, State Patrol said.

A spokesperson for CSP says he believes the 3 people in the Honda CRV were wearing seatbelts, but calls this “an extremely violent collision at a high rate of speed.” One man and two women in the CRV were killed. pic.twitter.com/RuQU3HM5wo — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) November 18, 2019

